A YOUNG girl whose dad died from cancer has raised hundreds of pounds for charity and will now donate her hair after bravely having it chopped off.

Josie Firkins, who is only seven-years-old, had seven inches of her light brown hair cut off at her mum’s salon, Styles and Smiles Hair Salon, in Holland-on-Sea.

She wanted to undergo the dramatic change in aid of the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children battling cancer. Josie’s trimmed strands of otherwise lengthy hair will now be donated to the organisation along.

She also raised £350 for St Helena Hospice, in Colchester.

Mum, Debbie, 36, who has owned Styles and Smiles since 2015, said: “It was all her idea and she was not nervous, just really excited and could not wait to have it done.

“She is really happy she has done something really good for children with cancer and we are all really, really proud of her.

“She loves her new look to the point where I do not think she will grow it back - she will want to keep it short.

“She is so brave, and it is an exceptional thing what she has done. She is a kind-hearted little girl who likes to help people in any way she can.”

Josie, who attends Holland Haven Primary School, was inspired to do her bit for those fighting cancer after losing her dad when she was just five-years-old.

Dudley Firkins died at the age 47 in 2019 of after a battle with esophageal cancer, which occurs when cells in the esophagus develop mutations in their DNA.

Prior to his death he had undergone major surgery, during which they removed 80 per cent of his esophagus and 75 per cent of stomach.

But by Christmas 2018 Dudley and his family were told his cancer was terminal and within a few weeks he had tragically died.

He was taken care of by nurses and doctors at St Helena Hospice, which ultimately informed Josie’s decision to fundraise on its behalf.

“Dudley was really well known in Clacton and was a really strong man who thought it all the way, and was even still working up until December,” added Debbie.

“I think my daughter understood more than my son who he is autistic, but she still gets really upset now because in her opinion she did not get enough time with him.

“It really does still affect her, so that’s why she wanted to do her bit for St Helena Hospice because she wants other people to be treated how her dad was.

“Her dad would be so proud of her and her attitude and what she has done.”

