HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

DOROTHY ANN PARKES (NÉ​E KILLICK): Passed away on Monday 5th April 2021, peacefully at St Helena Hospice. Dorothy will be forever loved and missed by her Daughter Allison and sons Andrew and Duncan. Nan to Sophie, Jack, Daniel, Grant, George and Colleen, Claire, Tanya, Michaela also a loving Great Grandmother. Family flowers only, donations if desired in Dorothy's memory can be made to Little Havens Childrens Hospice c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB. Due to the present restrictions, there will be a private family service at Colchester Crematorium.

JAMES TAYLOR 'JAMIE' GALLAGHER: Passed away peacefully at home on 4th April 2021, having faced his illness with stoicism and good grace. Much loved Husband to Liz and devoted Father to Abigail. Private funeral service. Donations in Jamie's memory would be welcome to the Royal British Legion via Muchloved.com Family flowers only.

ROBERT STUART (GEORDIE BOB) WILSON: Bob sadly passed away peacefully in Colchester General Hospital on 23rd March 2021, aged 83 years. A wonderful and very much loved Husband to the late Cathy. Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad and Brother. He will be greatly missed by all the family. Funeral service to be held under Covid regulations on Thursday 29th April 2021 at 11.45 am at Colchester Crematorium. The service will be webcast for those unable to join us on this sad occasion. Please contact J. K. May Funeral Service on 01206 382235 for further details. Family floral tributes only please. If desired, donations for Dementia UK may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk or sent to J.K. May Funeral Service, 51 High Street, West Mersea CO5 8JE.

ROY NORMAN WILSON: Passed away peacefully in Colchester General Hospital on Friday 26th March 2021, aged 87. A devoted Husband of the late Anne Wilson and a much loved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and dear friend to many. Due to the present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service (by invitation only) at Weeley Crematorium on Friday 7th May 2021. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Roy to the Alzheimer's Society, online at www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/make-donation or cheque made payable to Alzheimer's Society, c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, 1A Tower Street, Brightlingsea, CO7 0AL.

JOHN SPENCER DOBSON: Surrounded by his family, John passed away on 2nd April 2021 aged 75 years. Much loved by his Wife Ann, Sons Jonathan & Tim, and Daughter-in-Law Christa as well as Family and Friends. Deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private family funeral held at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 7th May 2021. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

FRANK ERNEST PICKLES: In loving memory Frank Ernest Pickles 18th April 1936 5th March 2021 Loving Brother, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.

LIZ THRELFALL: Liz, beloved Wife of John, Mother to Susan and Andrew and Grandmother to Thomas and Angus; passed away peacefully at Katharine House Hospice, Banbury on 8th April 2021, after a short illness. Liz and John lived in Layer de la Haye for 35 years and only recently moved to Northamptonshire to be closer to their family. Liz was a Physiotherapist at Essex County Hospital until 1995 and was also involved in many local organisations; a past President of Colchester Forum Inner Wheel and Tangent Clubs as well as a past Lady Captain of Colchester Golf Club. Donations if desired in memory of Liz may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG. Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk

SHIRLEY DOREEN MOODIE: Moodie Shirley Doreen 23/10/1935 - 26/3/2021 Passed away peacefully surrounded by those she loved. Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Nanny to many.

CLIVE HENRY STARLING: Passed away peacefully at home 27th March 2021, aged 89 years. Reunited with Joyce. Much Loved Dad to Richard and Clare. Proud Grandpa and Good Friend to many. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will take place. Donations in memory of Clive payable to Sarcoma UK may be sent c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

PHYLLIS MAY PENNELL: At rest 4th April 2021 aged 90 years. Loving Mum of Adrian and Rob. Dear Mother-in-Law and Nanna. Reunited with Husband Tom. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations payable to St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

CAROLINE MARGARET BLACKER: On 23rd March peacefully in hospital, Caroline of Frinton-on-Sea, aged 76 years. Much loved Wife of Brian, dear Mother to Anthony and Louise, loving Grandmother to Ryan, Sarah, Benjamin, Hugh and Zara and a dear Sister. Due to the present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service at Frinton Old Parish Church on Wednesday 12th May at 12:45pm followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Caroline may be sent to The McGrigor Hall, Frinton-on-Sea c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd, 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549.

JACKIE BRIGHT: Passed away peacefully after a short illness, 29th March 2021 aged 73 years. Devoted Wife of Brian, loving Mum of Gary. Much loved Sister, Aunt and Great Aunt. Reunited with Daughter Louise. A private cremation will take place due to current guidelines. Donations in memory of Jackie payable to either Help 4 Heroes or Essex Air Ambulance may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

DAVID NELSON: On 7th April, peacefully in hospital, David of Walton-on-the Naze, aged 74 years. Much loved Father of Sandra and David and dear Grandad to Matthew, Alica, Alexander and Leo and a dear Brother to Micky and Maureen. Due to present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service on Friday 7th May at Colchester Crematorium at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of David may be sent to Dementia UK c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

LINDA JAYNE KNIVETT: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7th April 2021 aged 61. Devoted Wife to Kevin, Much loved Mum to Aaron and Kerrie-Ann, Nanny to Kieo, Sonny, Lila, Marnie and Effie and dearly loved Step Nanny, Daughter to Bubbles and Mother in Law to Hayley. A private funeral service will take place on Wednesday 12th May at 11.00am. Flowers welcome or donations for St Helena Hospice may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT. Tel 01206 760049.

JILL ELIZABETH EDITH BARBER: Passed away peacefully on 13th April 2021. Wife of the late David Barber, loving Mother and Grandmother. She will be greatly missed by friends and family. A private family service will take place. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Brain Tumour Charity may be sent to Geo. Paskell Funeral Service, 15 High Street, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1AG.

JANE RUSSELL DRAYCOTT: Passed away peacefully at Colchester General Hospital on 9th March 2021 after a short illness. Beloved Sister to Sylvia, Kay and the late Pat, much loved Mother to Sallyanne, Grandmother to Leigh-Anne, Michael, Abigail and Emmie-Mae, Great Grandmother to Daisy-May, Ruby-Rose, Arthur and Olivia, and Partner to Harold. Rest in peace, Nanny Sparkle. A private family service was held at South Bristol Crematorium on 12th April 2021.