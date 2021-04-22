A FRAGILE feline who “dragged” himself home after being hit by a car is now in desperate need of expensive surgery in order to survive.

Ginger puss Scruff, who is only nine-months-old, was struck by a driver last Tuesday while out walking in the Elmstead Market area of Tendring.

Following the horrific accident, the adorable cat somehow managed to claw his way back to his nearby home, where he was greeted by his owner Kirsty Harrow.

The 33-year-old animal lover said the sight of her badly injured pet took her by surprise and made her feel emotional.

She said: “The little fighter managed to drag himself home where he felt safe, but I was quite upset and worried, so we rushed him to the vets for treatment.

“I don’t think the driver hit him intentionally, it was probably just an unfortunate accident, and maybe they did not feel him.

“We think someone turned around in a little road part where I live and hit him, because he has drag injuries to his legs.”

Scruff, who is one of several pets Kirsty has, received emergency care following his initial trip to the vets, but will now need life-saving surgery.

The expensive procedure will see part, or all his back leg removed, and his front paw will also need to be operated on if he is to stand any chance of surviving.

It is believed all of his toes in his front leg were broken in the accident and some of his skin and paw pads had been pulled off.

“He is only nine-months-old and still has his whole life ahead of him,” added heartbroken Kirsty.

“Luckily, he is young enough to adapt to losing a limb and will no doubt bounce back to his old self after a resting period.

“But without this treatment and surgery he will not stand any chance of survival and there will be only one very unthinkable option.”

Kirsty is now desperately trying to raise £1,000 so she can afford to pay for Scruff’s continued surgery and treatment and help him “get back on his little legs”.

The mother-of-four said: “I have moved his care to a better vets who now estimate his surgery will be about £1,000.

“So if you could spare a penny or even a pound it will make a huge difference.”

Her fundraiser has so far generated more than £300 in donations.

Kirsty added: "I am extremely grateful to everyone who had donated already given it is a difficult time for everyone at the moment."

To help Scruff you can donate to the fundraiser by visiting tinyurl.com/epv2j7y8.