AN inspiring young man who attempted to take his own life has completed a gruelling fitness challenge in aid of mental health awareness.

Samuel Janes, 22, of Hayes Road, in Clacton, has just finished a testing gym-based triathlon at Anytime Fitness, in North Road.

As part of the painful event the building site worker did a staggering 50-miles of cycling, 12-miles of running, and two miles of rowing.

If the challenge itself was not testing enough, Samuel also tackled half of it in a fluorescent blue and pink 80s-inspired outfit.

Samuel said: “The night before and the morning of the challenge I was very excited, as I could finally put all my training to the test.

“The rowing was the easiest part, but as I got on the bike it hit me just how long I was going to be on it for.

“I started struggling about 20-miles in, but I got a second wind and then felt fine to complete it.

“After a few miles of running I was starting to struggle, but I fought through as I had made a promise to people and myself that I would complete this challenge.”

Samuel decided to set himself the triathlon challenge as a way of raising money for the charity Mind and to further the discussion around mental health.

He started to experience depression in 2018 but did not feel comfortable speaking to his friends or family about it, and in late 2019 attempted to take his own life.

Earlier this, however, he finally decided to confide in his loved ones who are now helping him navigate his mental health struggles and providing support.

“I have suffered depression and it does eat you up from the inside but having a mental health issue does not make you any less of a person,” added Samuel.

“It is okay to not be okay and I want everybody to know that. My inboxes are always open for anyone to message me if they feel down or cannot talk to anyone.

“Mental health is getting worse and worse, and I know people who have taken their own lives, and this is not what people should be doing – we need to support them.

“It is hard, and it is a journey, but if people know I have been through depression and come through it fighting then they can do it too.”

Samuel’s challenge has now raised more than £1,500 for Mind but donations can still be made by visiting gofundme.com/f/Olympic-Triathlon-for-mental-health.