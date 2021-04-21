TENDRING council has issued a reminder to residents that it is not too late to complete their census.
Although Census Day was on March 21, people can still complete theirs if they haven’t done so already.
Participation will help to ensure the district receives the funding and resources it needs to provide vital services to the community.
GP surgeries, transport links and schools all use census data to help decide what is needed and where investment needs to be made.
Lisa Hastings, deputy chief executive at Tendring Council said: “Census is about us – all of us in Tendring and beyond.
“Make sure you make your contribution by filling in your questionnaire as soon as possible – it only takes a few minutes.”
Residents are being reminded they may also need to complete a form for a second address, and students should complete one for their usual term-time address.
If you have lost your census code or need help, visit www.census.gov.uk or call free on 0800 141 2021.