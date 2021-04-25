A NEW 20mph speed restriction is being introduced across the Chesterwell development, in Myland, Colchester.

The zone will include Cordelia Drive, from its junction with Wildeve Avenue, and Maigold Avenue, from its junction with Cordelia Drive.

The speed restriction will also apply in Mandarin Way, Sunfire Way, Sapphire Crescent, Pascali Lane, Felicia Lane and Bonita Walk.

* A busy High Street is closing for a day on May 2.

Manningtree High Street will shut from its junctions with North Street and South Street.

It is while new connection works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

An alternative route is available via Station Road, Colchester Road, Long Road, New Road, The Walls and High Street.

* New connection works are being undertaken by UK Power Networks in Colchester.

It means Hythe Station Road/New Hythe Bridge will close on May 1 for two days, from the junctions with Greenstead Road and Haddon Park.

An alternative route is available via Greenstead Road, the Greenstead roundabout, Elmstead Road, the Clingoe roundabout, Eastern Approach, the Hawkins Road roundabout, Lightship Way, Colne Causeway, the Haven Road roundabout, Haven Road, Depot Road, Hythe Quay, the Hythe Quay roundabout and New Hythe Bridge.

* Drivers should take note of a road closure in Tiptree.

Barbrook Lane is shutting from its junction with Grove Road, for two days from May 3. It is while disconnection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

An alternative route is available via Barbrook Lane, Grove Road, Church Road and Maypole Road.

* Ipswich Road, in Colchester, is closing for a couple of nights later this month.

The road will shut from from its junction with the Ipswich Road roundabout to Old Coach Road.

The closure is due to start on April 30 for two nights, from 8pm until 6am. It is while high friction surface application works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Ipswich Road, East Street, Harwich Road, the Harwich Road roundabout, St Andrews Avenue and the Ipswich Road roundabout.* Look out for a road closure in Great Horkesley.

London Road is shutting from its junctions with School Lane and Nayland Road, for four days from May 4. It is while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Drivers can use an alternative route via Nayland Road, The Causeway, School Lane and London Road.

* Smythes Green, in Layer Marney, is closing for three days from May 4, while new connection works are carried out by Anglian Water.

An alternative route is available via Smythes Green, Maldon Road, Colchester Road, Maypole Road, Church Road, Chapel Road, Newbridge Road and Clears Road.

* Openreach are carrying out work in Station Road, Thorrington.

It means the road will close for two days from May 9, but an alternative route is available via Station Road, Clacton Road, Tenpenny Hill, St Osyth Road, Brightlingsea Road, Broad Lanes, Clacton Road, the Clacton Road interchange, Clacton Road, Colchester Road, Frating Hill, Main Road, Great Bentley Road, School Lane and Frating Road.

