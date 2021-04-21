A VANDAL was caught on camera dangerously launching a brick through a family’s window during a broad daylight attack before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage captured at about 3.40pm on Sunday shows a hooded and masked figure running down Harrow Road in Clacton.

The images, which have been seen by the Gazette, then depict the suspect stopping abruptly outside a house.

As they go just slightly out of shot, the suspect is seen throwing what appears to be a brick through the property’s 6ft-wide window.

The hooligan, dressed in joggers and a dark Ellesse sweatshirt and wearing trainers, then sprints away from the scene.

The homeowner, who has asked to remain anonymous, has since published the footage online with the hope of tracking down the person responsible.

He said: “I was sitting in the front room when a youngster came jogging around corner from Oxford Road and put a brick through our window.

“I then got up and ran down road, but they jumped in a car and went off.

“If the window had come through completely and someone was in front of it then it could have done some serious damage.

“This is going to cost me about £700 now to replace the window because of size it is and it has to be safety and reinforced glass.”

Since publishing the footage online other residents have voiced their support for the family impacted by the reckless act of vandalism.

The attack is also understood to have not been the first in the area as other properties in the road are said to have been targeted previously.

“My neighbour also had her window smashed the same way two weeks ago,” the victim added.

“We all get the hump or have our opinions about others, but we do not go around randomly smashing up family homes.

“It is just uncalled for.”

Essex Police has been contacted for comment, but had not replied by the time we went to press. Call them on 101 with any information.