Developers behind plans for a multi-billion pound theme park have given a glimpse at glimpse into its plans for a land dedicated to dinosaurs.

The London Resort will be based on the Swanscombe Peninsula just over the Essex border in Kent.

It will include hotels, shops and restaurants, and could open to the public in 2024.

The Secretary of State has yet to give final approval to the proposals to build the biggest theme park in Europe since Disneyland Paris was set-up in the 1990s.

The London Resort’s proposals have met the standards required to be accepted for examination and will likely be ruled on within the next year/ 18 months.

Today the developers gave a glimpse into a land it has called Base Camp.

It says it will be dedicated to dinosaurs, adventure and the legacy of unsung heroes of palaeontology, including Mary Anning.

The details were revealed today by PY Gerbeau, CEO of London Resort Company Holdings, as he spoke at a sustainability conference, hosted by attractions industry specialist, Blooloop.

Set in the north west corner of the resort, the land’s plans include two rollercoasters, a large multi-media live stage show experience, an advanced simulator attraction, immersive fine dining and an “active dig site”.

Gerbeau said: “Base Camp’s design is based on a philosophy of what an actual, modern day, prehistorical nature reserve might look like.

“There will be thrills, spills and high energy rides combined with opportunities to get up close and personal with some of the most amazing creatures ever to walk the earth. However, unlike popular films that depict dinosaurs as villains, things don’t always go terribly wrong here. We are building a land of preservation and celebration of dinosaurs.”

The first of two rollercoasters planned for the land will celebrate the reign of Quetzalcoatlus, one of the largest known, winged reptiles of all time.

Set over 1km of track, it aims to be one of the fastest rollercoasters in Europe.

It will also go against the trend of building coasters with towering heights and big drops.

Recreating what scientists believe was a typical flight path of the extraordinary beast, this coaster will stay low to the ground, zipping across treetops, skimming water and bursting through rocky canyons all at 70mph.

The second coaster inside Base Camp will offer a family orientated experience.

Weaving beneath the flight path of Quetzalcoatlus, through the fascinating landscape, this ride will allow for adventurers of all ages and sizes to experience a rollercoaster with just the right level of ‘thrill’.

For an up-close look at Ichthyosaurs, Mosasaurs and other terrifying hunters of the ocean, guests will head over to a motion-based 4D ride.

It will also boast two restaurants - one family orientated and one fine dining.

Gerbeau also announced the firm's intention to ask for more time to prepare the formal enquiry later this summer.

Gerbeau said: “Working with the Planning Inspectorate, we have requested further time to prepare for the formal enquiry later this summer.

"It is absolutely fundamental for us to be leaders in sustainability. We’ve already committed to spending around £150m on remediation, habitat enhancement and providing around 8 miles of footpaths and public rights of way.

"But since Natural England designated the area a SSSI earlier this year – it is right and proper that we take a short extension to revise our reports and ensure they address the issues raised."