WORKS to a major route are expected to cause increased traffic through villages from tonight.
Roadworks are planned between the A12 southbound between the A14 and the junction with the A120 Colchester East.
It will mean the B1070, which travels from Hadleigh to Brantham, will be used as a diversion route for those travelling between Colchester and Ipswich.
All lanes will be closed during the works which will take place from 9pm until 6am from tonight until Saturday.
Increased traffic is now expected through East Bergholt, Cattawade and Brantham.