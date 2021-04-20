PATIENTS are being asked to send in touching messages for a late doctor which will be displayed in tribute at the front of his former surgery.

Karamat Ullah Mirza, 84, of Clacton, tragically died last May at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The much-loved doctor, who had lived and worked in the area since 1974, helped hundreds of patients at the Old Road Medical Practice.

To mark what would have been his 85th birthday, on May 7, his former patients, along with his friends and family, are being asking to send messages to the surgery.

The heart-warming notes will then be put on display and serve as a reminder of the lasting impact Dr Mirza had on so many people in the town.

Audit clerk Tracey Telford, 36, who has worked at the practice for 16 years, said: “To commemorate him, we will be displaying messages from people who knew him.

“We are collecting messages from everyone to display on different coloured paper hearts and will be displaying photos to show how much he is still missed.”

Following his death Dr Mirza, who was raised in Pakistan by a family of doctors, was remembered by his wife of 48 years, nurse Estelle, 71.

Speaking last year she said: "He was no ordinary man, he was an extraordinary, exceptional and astonishing man, who was absolutely fearless."

To send in a message for the tribute text Tracey on 07711236369 or email her at tracey.telford@sky.com, or post a letter into the surgery’s letter box.