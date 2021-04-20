TICKETS for the theatre relaunch of an independent movie shot across Tendring are now officially on sale.
Lucas and Albert, a comedy gangster film, was premiered at a red-carpet event at Clacton’s Century Cinema in September 2019.
The feature, written by Anthony Longhurst, from Thorpe-le-Soken, and Robert Putt, follows two ageing hitmen who are forced into doing one final job.
Its release and subsequent promotion was disrupted following the outbreak of Covid-19, so plans were announced to re-release it in January.
Following the implementation of the third national lockdown, however, the plug was once again pulled on the cinematic event and award-nominated flick.
On June 17, however, a special relaunch screening will now take place at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, and tickets are now on sale.
Tickets cost £6 and can be purchased now by visiting princestheatre.co.uk or calling the box office on 01255 686633.