A GYM has installed a life-saving piece of equipment which could prove the difference for someone who suffers a heart attack.
Seconds Out Gym, in Brunel Road, Clacton, has just purchased a £1,000 defibrillator, which is now accessible on-site for emergency situations.
Business owner Gareth Bayford, 37, decided to invest in the state-of-the-art equipment just in case anyone nearby finds themselves in a worrying situation.
He said: “Defibrillators are a lot of money and not every work place has one, but they are a must have.
“You hope you never have to use it, but we want people working around the Gorse Lane area to know if they have a heart attack we have one on site.
“It is brilliant to finally have it and it reassures us if anything was ever to happen we would have equipment at hand to use immediately.”
