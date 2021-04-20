A MEMORIAL bench has been unveiled in tribute to a “fearless” teenage motorcyclist who tragically died following a crash.
Tommy Young, 17, died in August last year after his motorbike hit a lamppost in Frinton Road, Kirby Cross.
Paramedics had attended the scene, near to Parker’s Garden Company, but despite their best efforts they were unable to save his life.
His family have now installed a touching memorial bench at the Kirby Playing Fields where Tommy used to play sports when he was younger.
Mum Sally Britton, 52, said: “To be totally honest, Tommy would have hated it, because he would not have wanted all the attention.
“But for me it’s somewhere I can actually go and lay my flowers and sit as I can’t go past the scene or go down there at all.
“Now Tommy’s family and friends can all stand together or have a game of football or rounders there, as that’s where we use to play them when Tommy was younger.”