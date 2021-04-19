A RAGING father who “used his car as a weapon” to run over a teenage girl three times has been found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Brett Hart, 35, smashed a Volkswagen Golf into a 17-year-old girl and two of her friends, in Elmden Court, Clacton, in August 25 last year.

Hart had struck the unarmed youths following a brawl which broke out when a group of young men confronted his son Brett Hart junior, 17, over allegations of bullying.

Hart senior joined in the row, which took place outside his home, and was seen on CCTV to be wielding metal baseball bats alongside his son.

During the confrontation, 17-year-old Lucia D’or moved towards the group and attempted to “calm” her friends.

At this moment Hart senior got into a Volkswagen Golf, before driving deliberately at the group of youngsters.

Having hit Lucia D’or, he then drove backwards and forwards over her body resulting in her legs reportedly being “bent in different directions” and serious life-changing injuries.

Hart had denied attempted murder and denied being the driver of the vehicle, at one point claiming it was actually his partner Rebecca Grant who was driving.

Last week, however, at Chelmsford Crown Court, Hart accepted he was one driving the vehicle when it struck the youngsters.

Yesterday a jury unanimously found Hart guilty of attempted murder and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Hart, who has 11 previous convictions for 26 offences, was subsequently given a 20 year concurrent sentence.

Speaking after the sentencing, Judge Patricia Lynch QC said: “Mr Hart you have shown little or no remorse and the jury has found in driving that car you had an intent to kill.

“The serious aspects of this case are the fact you did use your car as a weapon, you did drive it towards a group of unarmed youths and you not only struck Lucia once, but you drove over her three times and she is but 17 years of age

“You have seen not only the pain and suffering she has had to go through but the physical affect upon her and she now, because of her disability, feels ashamed to go out and embarrassed because of what happened to her.

“Goodness knows it could have been much, much worse.”