POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Walton-on-the-Naze.

It was reported that two boys were walking along Prince's Esplanade around 6.20pm on Thursday, April 15, when they were approached by three young men.

One of the boys, a 15-year-old, was then grabbed by his jacket and threatened by a member of the group with what is believed to have been a knife.

An unknown liquid was also thrown in his face.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries were thankfully not serious or life changing.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to the assault, or for anyone who may know the identity of the three young men, to please come forward.

"All three members of the group are described as being white and around 17 or 18 years old.

"The young man who attacked the victim is described as 5ft 8in in height, of a slim build and was wearing a grey hooded tracksuit and a black Nike Puffer jacket.

"A second young man was also wearing a grey hooded tracksuit, but with a grey sleeveless jacket with an orange lining.

T"he third young man was wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and had short brown hair."