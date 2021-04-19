CARE home residents had their hair styled, enjoyed tasty treats, and partied the day away in celebration of a milestone anniversary.
Five Stacks, in Point Clear Road, St Osyth, was first opened as a care home 20 years by John Donhou and daughters Samantha and Joann.
Today, the ‘good’ rated facility can provide accommodation for up to 30 elderly people who require specialist nursing or personal care.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the home has entertained its residents with outdoor window performances.
But earlier this week the home hosted a birthday bash to mark its 20th anniversary during which residents enjoyed an afternoon tea, dinner, and cake.
They even received a fresh hairstyle for the occasion from a hairdresser and entertainment was provided by performers Two of a Kind.
Siobhan Thurlow, compliance manager at Five Stacks, said: “There was lots of laughs and dancing with all the residents and our fantastic team.
“Residents left saying they had fun and could not stop their happy tears and were asking when the next one is.
“The home intends to keep celebrating its 20th year with garden barbeques and entertainment already booked in.
“We hope that we can have more parties and dancing with families and friends too.”