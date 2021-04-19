AN experienced locksmith who rushed to the aid of a distressed daughter’s bedbound father has been hailed a “hero” by a celebrity radio presenter.

Alan Ayers, 64, of Hythe, has run Lockforce Colchester for the last two years, but has worked as a locksmith for more than 25 years.

While working on a job in Lexden, he received a phone call from an upset Lisa Matthews, whose mum is being treated in hospital.

Struggling to get out her words, she explained to Mr Ayers that her elderly and ill dad was trapped at home alone, due to his carer being unable to get in.

“I told her to calm down because she was so stressed and she was really panicking,” added the long-serving lock expert.

“I immediately dropped what I was doing and rushed over there and managed to get the door unlocked and get inside.

“I then went and calmed her dad down and then made him a cup of tea and had a chat with him before calling his daughter to tell her he was all OK.

“She literally burst into tears and was so pleased and relieved, because she was working the other side of London, so was not able to get there.”

After also repairing the Colchester property’s back door, which was being held shut with bits of wood, Mr Ayers went about his day and thought no more of it.

But he later started getting phone calls and texts from his friends and family saying he had just been named Hero of the Day on Sara Cox’s Radio 2 programme.

Mr Ayers said: “I was flabbergasted because this Lisa Matthews had put me up for it because of what I did for her and I was just stunned.

“It was all about how much of a hero I was and ever since then people have been calling me about it.

“It is all a bit embarrassing if I am honest. But I will definitely call Lisa soon to thank her.”

During his lengthy stint as a locksmith, Mr Ayers has had to help get people of sticky situations on numerous occasions.

Earlier this year, for example, he came to the rescue of an NHS doctor who had locked himself out of his car and left his house keys inside.

“People do panic when they lose their keys, so I shot round there straight away, and he was so pleased,” added Mr Ayers.

“After what the doctors and nurses have done this past year, I will never charge them again for my services – they deserve it.”

Mr Ayer’s funniest experience of having to get someone out of trouble, however, involved a stranded man in a bath towel and a cheeky pet pooch.

He said: “I got a call from a man in Bergholt saying he had been locked out of his house and was in his neighbour’s home.

“When I got there, he came out with just a towel around him, and so I had to ask him what had happened.

“He told me he had gone to check if the milkman had dropped off his milk and then the dog had jumped and shut the door before him. It was right on the High Street as well so everyone could see him. I could not stop laughing - that was a really funny one.”