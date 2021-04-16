A CANCER survivor who only decided to visit his doctor after reading about his musical icon’s battle has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Peter Silk, 63, from Clacton, was diagnosed with prostrate cancer nearly a year ago after booking a seemingly routine appointment with his GP.

He had been encouraged to visit his surgery after his hero Rod Stewart, who also fought prostate cancer, fronted a campaign urging to men to get checked.

Following his devastating diagnosis, health and safety manager Peter had to undergo surgery and is thankfully now once again fighting fit.

Peter said: “The moment I found out I had prostate cancer my whole world turned upside down. I had no symptoms and I considered myself to be fairly fit and well.

“I only decided to speak to my GP about the disease because my boyhood hero Rod Stewart had prostate cancer and encouraged men to be aware of their health.

“Luckily, I had surgery to remove the prostate and had quite a rapid and uneventful recovery.”

During his journey, Peter was supported by Prostate Cancer UK, which funds research and raises awareness about the disease.

In March, the charity hosted a challenge for which participants had to walk 11,000 steps every day in honour of the 11,000 men who die from prostate cancer each year.

Peter took part in the virtual event, completing roughly 170-miles and raising about £500 in donations, which will now help Prostrate Cancer UK continue vital work.

“My whole prostate cancer journey was made easier thanks to Prostate Cancer UK’s specialist nurses who supported me in the early days of my diagnosis,” added Peter.

“Their invaluable help motivated me to take part in March the Month, as I wanted to help raise funds for their fantastic service and awareness of prostate cancer.”

After Peter’s inspiring efforts and success, he was also invited to have a personal conversation with the charity’s patron, the Duchess of Gloucester.

The call, which also included Prostate Cancer UK CEO, Angela Culhane from Colchester, was shared across social media to more than 4million people.

The Duchess of Gloucester said: “I thoroughly enjoyed speaking to Peter and sharing our experiences of March the Month.

“It was such a delight and incredibly inspirational and his story really helped to drive home the importance of events such as March the Month and why raising awareness of prostate cancer is so essential.”

To watch the video conversation visit youtube.com/watch?v=GUTo1ayeQr4.