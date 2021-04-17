THE filming of a new period drama along the Essex coast has certainly drawn the eyes of many residents.

From the waterside in Maldon to the grasslands of Alresford, the Essex Serpent has taken a bite into the countryside.

The AppleTV+ series adaptation of Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel of the same name follows newly widowed Cora, played by Golden Globe winner Claire Danes who, having been released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

The six-part drama will also include award-winning actor Tom Hiddleston, best known for playing Loki in various Marvel films, who will play the role of Will Ransome.

Maldon

The buzz began when residents noticed a large marquee in Promenade Park.

A Maldon District Council spokesman said: “We have an enviable reputation for being extremely film friendly and this production follows in the footsteps of many others who have filmed here.

(John Guiver)

“They have a sizeable base on Promenade Park, and they will minimise any disruption during their filming and ensure safety can be maintained at all times.”

Film crews were spotted at the Hythe taking the historic quay back in time to the 19th Century.

(John Guiver)

Pictures, some of which were taken by John Guiver, Donna Frost and Paula Wiseman, from our Mid Essex Camera Club, show the production team building the set and organising the wardrobe

Alresford

Photographer Lynne Sampson, shared her snaps of British actor Tom Hiddleston filming who was seen filming alongside a crew in Brightlingsea, facing Alresford Creek.

She said: “I went out hoping for a barn owl, didn’t see one sadly, but the universe sent a nice surprise replacement in the form of Tom Hiddleston.”

Action - Tom Hiddleston, 40, seen filming in north Essex. Picture: Lynne Sampson

She said she was quite a distance away from the star of many of the Marvel film, but was chuffed to get the shot which made and certainly brightened up her week.

Lynne, who lives in Colchester, added: “I came out hoping for some wildlife and a sunset, saw a kestrel, a buzzard, hares... and Tom Hiddleston!”

The Victorian series features the picturesque Alresford Creek as a replacement for the fictional village of Aldwinter

Mersea

Filming has also reportedly taken place on Mersea Island too.

Pictures showed Claire Danes in Victorian dress filming on a boat alongside co-star Frank Dillane.

Tolleshunt D’Arcy

Tom Hiddleston was seen walking through smoke sporting fake blood on his cheek during a dramatic scene being filmed in Tolleshunt D’Arcy.

DRAMATIC SCENE: Tom Hiddleston walks through smoke in the scene at Tollesbury

The film star, 40, wore a dark brown coat along with a black jumper and brown trousers for the shoot as he plays Will Ransome, the trusted leader of the local community.