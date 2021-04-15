A MAN has died after being taken ill in what police are treating as a currently “unexplained” death.
Essex Police officers and paramedics were called to an address in Penfold Road, Clacton, at 4.30pm on April 14.
The emergency services had received reports a man had been taken ill and was in need of urgent medical attention.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: “His death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.”
One resident, who lives nearby but has asked to be kept anonymous, first noticed the emergency response at roughly 7pm.
She says she saw at least five police cars and ambulances attend the scene, including two scene of crime officers.
"I saw three people dressed up going inside the house like it was a crime investigation," she added.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
