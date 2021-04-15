CAMPAIGNING residents are calling on council officials to “stop the exploitation” of their coastal village and instead build a new doctors and dental surgery.

In November last year Jaywick Sands received £1.97million from the Government’s Getting Building Fund to create a commercial facility and covered market.

The Tendring Council-owned site, located at the gateway to Brooklands, will also become home to 13 affordable business units and a community garden.

The 9,500sq ft market, formerly home to the Sunspot arcade, will include a hard landscaped area, which will also accommodate an outdoor market.

The ambitious project has been backed by Clacton MP Giles Watling, who says it will create new opportunities and jobs within the area.

Some Jaywick locals, on the other hand, are not so keen on the idea and believe more infrastructure is needed to accommodate those moving into the area’s new homes.

Carole Garrett, 48, of Lincoln Avenue, said: “We feel the community of Jaywick would be better off with another doctors surgery and another dentist.

“The doctors and the dentists, at Green Elms Surgery, are already overwhelmed with many patients having trouble accessing their services.

“More homes and patients will only exacerbate an already difficult situation and we no longer want to wait weeks when we are in pain or in need of medical intervention.”

Carole is now spearheading a campaign to get Tendring Council to consult with residents and consider investing the money elsewhere.

“We call on Tendring Council and Essex County Council to listen to the needs of Jaywick residents and stop the exploitation of Jaywick Sands,” she added.

“We have no need for offices, cafes or small work spaces. We need adequate health care and a voice for how money allocated to us is spent.”

To sign the online petition visit tinyurl.com/fndh2pyw.

A Tendring Council spokesman said there is a firm commitment in the future of the area and to support the local community.

A spokesman said: “Recently there has been investment into local roads, high-quality flood-resilient homes, and plans for a covered market, managed workspace and public gardens – as well as working with Essex County Council on plans to improve cycle links to the area.

“We know just what a wonderful and resilient community there is in Jaywick Sands, which is why we work with many local organisations to support their work.”