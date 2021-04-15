COMMITTED community champions have delivered food parcels to vulnerable village residents in need.
The Jaywick Sands Community Forum partnered with the Community Resource Centre, Baby Bank Tendring, and Asda’s Amy Openshaw for the charitable effort.
Together they collected and an impressive 100 food parcels which were able to be obtained thanks to a grant from the Essex Association of Local Councils.
Following the mass pick-up the hard-working teams then delivered the packages to residents living in Jaywick and West Clacton.
Brad Thompson, who is an Independent candidate for West Clacton and Jaywick Sands in the upcoming Tendring Council elections, helped with the initiative. He said: “This is the biggest food parcel delivery to go out in one day in the area, so thank you to everyone involved.”
A spokeswoman for Baby Bank Tendring added: "It’s been great to receive funding and be able to do food parcels.
"We did lunch and family parcels at the start of the Easter holidays and then supported Jaywick Forum with its 100 family essential parcels."
