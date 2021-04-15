A CAMPAIGN group has fiercely condemned a suspected racist attack in a seaside town saying “there is no place for hate” in today’s society.

Essex Police received reports a dark grey Mercedes E Class and a blue BMW M2 had been damaged in St Osyth Road, Clacton, overnight between April 6 and 7.

The victims had also found insulting and offensive words which had been physically scratched into the two targeted vehicles.

The force is now treating the attack, which occurred overnight between April 6 and 7, as a targeted and racially-motivated hate crime.

A spokesman for Stop Hate UK, an organisation which gives people a way of reporting hate crimes, lambasted the incident.

He said: "Stop Hate UK condemns the recent vandalism to vehicles in Clacton, which Essex police are treating as racially-motivated.

“There is no place in today's society for hate, in any of its forms and people must not accept incidents, such as the racially-motivated attacks on cars, as part of their everyday lives.

“We remind all residents and visitors to Essex, including Clacton, they can report all forms of hate crime to Stop Hate UK on 0800 138 1625.

Essex Police officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information regarding the shocking incident in Clacton to contact them.

A spokesman for the force said: “Cars were damaged in what we’re treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.

“Offensive messages were also scratched into one of the vehicles. We are treating the incident as targeted.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/61329/21.

For more information about Stop Hate UK visit stophateuk.org.