THE lockdown in England is easing and people are enjoying more venues reopening.
However, the pandemic is not over and Covid-19 has not gone away.
On Monday, the government eased restrictions allowing non-essential retail to reopen, and people were able to attend pubs and restaurants to eat and drink outdoors.
Restrictions still remain, and there are only limited allowances for people meeting up indoors.
Below is a rundown of the only times you are permitted to meet someone from a different household indoors.
- If you have a support bubble with another house, you may meet them indoors
- People are encouraged to continue working from home where possible. However, where people cannot work from home, employers should take steps to make their workplaces Covid secure and help employees avoid busy times and routes on public transport. Extra consideration should be given to those people at higher risk.
- Where it is reasonably necessary for people to work in other people’s homes they can continue to do so, for example, nannys, social care workers, tradespeople and cleaners
- School pupils and students in further education should go to school and college. All schools, colleges and other further education settings are open for face-to-face teaching during term time
- Students in university and other higher education settings undertaking practical and practice based courses who require specialist equipment and facilities can go to in-person teaching and learning where reasonably necessary. Any course that can be taught online should continue to do so
- All children can go to registered childcare, childminders, wraparound care and other supervised children’s activities indoors and outdoors. Parent and child groups can take place indoors as well as outdoors, with restrictions on numbers attending
- Parent and child groups can take place indoors as well as outdoors (but not in private homes or gardens) if they are for the benefit of children aged under 5 and organised by a business, charity or public body
- People can also to go to a support group of up to 15 participants, the limit of 15 does not include children under five who are accompanying a parent or guardian
- Childcare and emergency assistance are also valid reasons for mixing indoors
- People can exercise with others outdoors, but must attend indoor sports facilities alone, unless it is for disability sports, sports within a support bubble or sports as part of education
- Funerals are allowed with limits on attendance, and must only take place in Covid-secure venues or in public outdoor places. Up to 30 people are allowed to attend
- No more than 15 people (of any age) can be at a wedding, civil partnership ceremony or reception. Anyone working is not counted in these limits. Social distancing should be maintained between people who do not live together or share a support bubble
- People can be indoors with someone who is giving birth or receiving treatment in hospital
- Larger groups can be formed indoors to provide emergency assistance, and to avoid injury or illness, or to escape a risk of harm (including domestic abuse)
- People can also visit someone who is dying, a care home resident, or accompany a friend or family member to a medical appointment
- Finally, people are allowed to move house, take part in Covid-secure protests and vote in elections an referendums
For full details on the latest government guidance, click here.