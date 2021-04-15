POLICE officers have identified a trio of potential suspects after a string of senseless arson attacks in a coastal village put residents' lives in danger.

Crews from the Essex Fire Service were called to Jaywick several times between 10pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday.

During that period firefighters extinguished fires in Alvis Avenue, in which a trailer full of wood and rubbish was torched, and blazes in Hillman Avenue and Riley Avenue.

In Bentley Avenue, at about 10.20pm on Sunday, a sofa also went up in flames before then spreading to a fence and trellis at a nearby home.

The house itself then caught fire and insulation inside the wall was set alight while a 46-year-old woman was inside.

Shortly afterwards, a pile of rubbish was also set on fire in a front garden in Essex Avenue, before a have-a-go hero poured buckets of water on it to put it out.

Chilling CCTV footage even captured the moment the arsonist started the fire before casually walking off.

All of the fires have since been ruled as arson and Essex Police are investigating the fire-starting rampage.

Three suspects have now been described as being teenage boys and but the force's enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Dan Jeffries, of Clacton CID, said: “Setting fires in this way is extremely dangerous, because they can spread quickly and put people’s lives in danger.

“It’s extremely fortunate that no-one was hurt during these incidents and I know there were a number of residents who tried to tackle some fires before firefighters arrived.

“I’d like to thank members of the public for their help so far in helping us with our investigation, and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“I urge anyone with information to please contact us.

“My colleagues in the community policing team are carrying out patrols and are working closely with Neighbourhood Watch members, Tendring Council and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service to try and prevent further incidents.

“It’s important that we work together as a community and I would also encourage parents and guardians to speak to their children about the dangers of setting fires. It’s not harmless fun and puts people at risk.”

Clacton Fire Station manager Stuart Hare has now said residents should do their bit to prevent arson attacks by not leaving flammable rubbish near their homes.

He added: “Please don’t start fires deliberately, they can spread quickly and put lives at risk.

“Deliberate fires not only create danger themselves but also tie up crews who could be needed to save a life at another emergency.

“To reduce the risk of deliberate fires, don’t stack flammable waste near your property, make sure fuel is securely stored in fire-proof containers and report the build-up of large amounts of rubbish to your local council.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting reference 42/65754/21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.