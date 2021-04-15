Cyber security experts have issued an urgent warning to anyone who uses Facebook Messenger.
Messenger, operated by Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, is one of the most widely used messaging apps in the world.
But writing in Forbes this week Zak Doffman, CEO of Brit surveillance tech firm Digital Barriers, warned that Facebook Messenger is not protecting its users from hackers.
According to Doffman, key security updates on the popular platform have been delayed and has called on users to delete the app completely from their smartphones.
The messaging platform, which is used by 1.3 billion people across the globe, has delayed key updates and Doffman has warned users over the app’s inability to offer chat encrypted services.
He has also highlighted concerns over privacy and has called on users to “vote with their feet” if changes are to be made.
He said: "Unless we all 'vote with our feet,' choosing services that respect our privacy, then how can we expect those service providers to change?"
The social media giant addressed the comments in a statement addressing the publication.
It said: "While we will continue to make progress on our move to end-to-end encryption by default, it’s a big technical project and all of our messaging services won’t be fully end-to-end encrypted until sometime in 2022 at the earliest.”
Facebook also hot out at Doffman, telling The Sun: "Messenger already offers two end-to-end encryption options for to your one-on-one chats, Secret Conversations and vanish mode."
