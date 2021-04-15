A LIFE-SAVING organisation is on the hunt for new volunteers to join its dedicated team and help keep seasiders and day-trippers safe.

RNLI Harwich is preparing for what is expected to be one of the coastline’s busiest summers due to the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions.

The lifeboat crew, based near the Ha’penny Pier, is now trying to acquire more hands on deck in case there is an increase in the number of call-outs they need to attend.

Neal Sandquest, coxswain at RNLI Harwich Lifeboat Station, said the ideal candidates will be ready to put their life on hold to help others when they are in danger.

He said: “There are no particular skills or experience required to join. We’re looking for volunteers from all walks of life, bringing a melting pot of skills and abilities.

“If someone is able to work with others, enthusiastic about saving lives at sea, willing to learn new skills, ready to put their life on hold when the call comes, and is not afraid of hard physical work, this could be the volunteering role for them.

“It’s a great station to volunteer on, and a unique one too, being located between two busy ports, covering an area that also takes in Ipswich and the Suffolk coastline past Felixstowe, popular for water sports and tourists.

“Our two lifeboats and their crews are kept busy with a wide variety of call outs – it’s fair to say no two are ever exactly the same.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at RNLI Harwich should email harwich@rnli.org.uk.