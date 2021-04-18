DRIVERS should take note of road closures due to Openreach work.

Spring Lane North, in Colchester, is shutting for a day on May 4.

It is while pole replacement works are carried out but an alternative route is available via Spring Lane North, the Spring Lane roundabout, Cymbeline Way, Colne Bank Avenue, the Colne Bank Avenue roundabout, Station Way, the Essex Hall roundabout, Essex Hall Road, the North Station roundabout, Bergholt Road, Braiswick and Bakers Lane.

* Openreach are also carrying out work in Chapel Street, Rowhedge.

The road will close for a day on May 4.

Drivers can use an alternative route via Chapel Street, Marsh Crescent and Head Street.

* Look out for a road closure in Great Bromley.

Carringtons Road is shutting from its junction with Lilleys Lane for three days from May 10.

It is while frame and cover replacement works are carried out by Openreach teams.

An alternative route is available via Carringtons Road, Lilleys Lane, Hall Road, Badley Hall Road and Morebarn Road.

* A reminder that Brightlingsea’ s High Street is closing from its junctions with Sydney Street and Tower Street for just one day on May 2.

It is while new connection works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

An alternative route is available via Hurst Green, Chapel Road, Bell Green, Red Barn Road, Bateman Road, Church Road and Ladysmith Avenue.

For more information, head HERE.

* Drivers should take note of a key road closure in Colchester.

Priory Street is shutting from its junction with St Botolph’s Street for just one day on May 9.

It is while mains installation works are undertaken by Cadent.

An alternative route is available via St Botolphs Street, St Botolphs Circus, Magdalen Street, Brook Street and East Hill.

* There will be a three-day road closure in Alexandra Road, Colchester.

It comes into effect from April 27, while stop tap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

An alternative route is available via Alexandra Road, Maldon Road, Beaconsfield Avenue and Butt Road.

* Heading out to Tendring, Bentley Road, in Little Bentley, is closing from its junction with the A120.

It will only be for one day, on April 26, while pole removal works are being undertaken by County Broadband Ltd.

* It’s also worth noting that Crow Lane, in Weeley, is shutting from its junction with Thorpe Road on April 26.

It is while new connection works are undertaken by Openreach.

An alternative route is available via Thorpe Road, Colchester Road, the Weeley bypass roundabout, the Colchester Road roundabout, Little Clacton Weeley bypass, Crown Lane, The Street and Crow Lane.

* There will be an overnight road closure in Colchester Road, Wakes Colne, from its junctions with The Street and Lane Road.

The closure is due to start on April 27 for four nights, from 7pm until 5am.

It is while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

For more information, head HERE.