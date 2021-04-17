HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

GRACE THOMPSON: Passed away peacefully, at home, 27th March 2021. Age 98 years. A much-loved Wife, Mother, Granny, Nan, Great Granny and Aunty. She was a popular and respected member of the local community, who volunteered for the Colchester League of Hospital Friends for 50 years, well into her nineties. A funeral service will be held at St Albrights Church, Stanway, followed by a private committal at Colchester Crematorium. The Family have requested donations in memory of Grace be sent for the St. Helena Hospice, as they gave her love and care during her final weeks. Please make cheques payable to St Helena Hospice and send them to John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary's Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT. Tel: 01206 761800.

GORDON MARTIN: In loving memory of a dear Husband of the late June, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad who passed away 28th March 2021. If memories bring us closer, We are never apart, Because you are always in our thoughts, And forever in our hearts. Deeply loved and sadly missed by Julie, Clare, the Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

GRAHAM 'PERRY' MASON: 14.12.50 29.3.21 Gone too soon Will be sadly missed by his Brother, Mervyn and all close friends R.I.P.

IRENE WINIFRED MAY WRIGHT: It is with great sadness to announce the death of Rene Wright. Loving Wife to Squibbs, deceased, loving Mum to John, Paul, Lisa, Mel, Sister to the Pennies, Nan and Great Nan to Kelly, Ellie, JJ, Lewis, Zoe, Chelsea, Paul, Ellis, Freddie and Leo.

PEGGY GRACE PLUMB: Sadly, passed away on 26th March 2021 aged 91 years. Much loved by her Children, Grandchildren, Family and Friends. Deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private family funeral held at St Mary's Church on Tuesday 27th April 2021. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

STANLEY EDWARD COLE: 24/08/1924 to 15/03/2021 Died peacefully in hospital. Husband of the late Margaret. Father to Roland and Malcolm. Stepfather to Patsy and Annette. Loving Grandad and Great Grandad to many. Funeral Service at St Matthews Church, Leavenheath on Thursday 29th April at 11am. Followed by committal at Nayland Cemetery at 12pm Donations in memory of Stanley to the Royal British Legion c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Stanway Retail Park, Peartree Road, Colchester, CO3 0LX.

ELAINE MARGARET GREGORY: Passed away peacefully on 27th March 2021, aged 87. Elaine is dearly loved by all her family and friends and will always be missed. A private family funeral will take place shortly. All enquiries to East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB.

DR. VIVIENNE RUTH LYONS: On Tuesday March 30th, quietly at Keech Hospice, Luton, aged 52. Much loved and admired by her mother, Roberta, father David, brother Tony and partner Graeme. A donation to The Multiple Sclerosis Society would be welcome. https://www.mssociety.org.uk/get-involved/donate

DENNIS RAINBIRD: Passed away peacefully in Colchester General Hospital on 24th March 2021, aged 92 years. Dearly loved Husband for over 70 years to Eileen. Father to Barbara and David & Father-in-Law to Trevor. Brother to Evelyn & Brother-in-Law to Jean. Much loved Grandad, Great Grandad and dear friend to many. Will be sadly missed by all. Leaving behind wonderful memories. Funeral Service 6th May 11.00am at Colchester Crematorium. By invitation only, due to restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Dennis, if desired, can be made to Essex Air Ambulance c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, CO1 2DB.

PAULINE BARBARA THOMAS: Of Roman Road, Colchester Passed away peacefully on 11th March 2021 Aged 89 Much loved by her Four sons, Adam, Michael, Crispin and Dominic. Five grandchildren, Zoe, Sabra, Mattie, Finn and Milo. And great granddaughter, Dorothy. The funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday April 22nd, 2021 at 2.45pm Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited but the service will be available via webcast. Please email Crispin Thomas at crispin.thomas@yahoo.co.uk for the link. Before the service, the funeral cortwill drive round Roman and Castle Road at approximately 1.55pm. No flowers, please, but donations can be made to: The British Dyslexia Society or Britten Pears Arts (formerly Snape Maltings) c/o W.H. Shephard Funeral Services, 93-94 High Street, Colchester, Essex CO1 1TH. Tel: 01206 572305.

JEANNE DOROTHY BAILEY (NÉE EDWARDS): Passed away peacefully at Stanway Green Lodge Care Home on 26th March 2021. Much loved Wife of the late Ray, loving Mum to Trevor, Jeanette & Denise, Mother-in-Law to John, Nick & the late Pauline. Dearly loved Nanny to her eight Grandchildren and Great Nanny to her fifteen Great Grandchildren. A private family service to take place on Wednesday 28th April 2021 at 3.30pm at Colchester Crematorium No flowers please by request. Donations, if desired, to 'Water Aid' c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, Kingsbury & Saunders, 61 George Street, Hadleigh, IP7 5BW or via https://jeannebailey.muchloved.com/

MARCELLE MINKER: On 20th March peacefully in hospital Marcelle of Walton-on-the-Naze, aged 67 years. Much loved Fiancée of Phil and sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to the present restrictions, there will be a private funeral service at Kirby Cross Cemetery on Friday 16th April at 12.30pm. Flowers may be sent to P G Oxley Ltd, 112 Connaught Avenue, Frinton on Sea CO13 9AA.

JEAN ROSEMARY WATSON: Sadly passed away on Thursday March 11th 2021. A devoted Wife to the late Peter, Mum to Philip and Paul and a friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday April 20 at 11.45am. Donations in memory of Jean are to be made to Alzheimer's Society and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 47 St Helens Street, Ipswich, Suffolk IP4 2JL.

ELISABETH (LIZ) BATTLE: Passed away peacefully at home on the 11th March 2021, aged 90. Loving Mum, Nan and Great Nan to Martin, Margaret and all her Grandchildren. Funeral service at All Saints Church on 30th April at 2pm.

RITA JOY CHEATLE: Cheatle Rita Joy Rita Cheatle née Codling and Leclaire, of Hauxton Cambridge, formerly of Southend and Colchester. Passed away in hospital on the 27th March aged 76. Much loved and missed Wife of Chris, Mother to Rebecca, Catherine, Dominic and Jonathan; Grandmother of Felix, Kitty, Isaac, Milly, Thomas, Benedict and Violet. Funeral will take place at Cambridge City Crematorium, April 19th at 3 p.m. Donations to https://www.msatrust.org.uk/ Tribute page https://ritacheatle.muchloved.com/

DIANE SHIRLEY MYALL: Taken too soon; Suddenly and sadly passed away aged 66 on Saturday 27th March 2021 in Colchester Hospital. A devoted and much loved Wife to Martin, Mum to Shelley and Neil and Nannie to Maisie, Harry, Haydn and Edith. 'If memories bring us closer, we will never be apart, because you are always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts'. Deeply loved and sadly missed by all who knew her. Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions there will be a private family service (sadly by invitation only) at the Colchester Crematorium on Friday 30th April 2021 at 10:15am. Funeral cortege to leave Albion Street, Rowhedge at 09:45am. xxxxx Rest in peace Mum xxxxx

CAROLE ANNE RUFFLE: Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd March 2021, aged 75 years. A much loved Wife to the late Fred, Mother, Nanny and Great Nanny, who will be greatly missed by us all. A private service has been arranged at St Luke's Church, Tiptree, followed by burial in Tolleshunt Knights Cemetery.

CAROL LINDA BOND: On 11th February peacefully at home in Colchester. Much loved Wife of Peter for over 50 years. Sister to Malcolm and Eileen, Mother to Graham, Michael and Sarah. Grandmother to Jordan, Jade, Tayla, Adam, Lucas, Logan, Isla-Mai and Great Grandmother to Harley-Rae. Sadly missed by her family and friends. Due to the present situation there will be a private family funeral service at Colchester Crematorium on St Georges Day. Donations in memory of Carol may be sent to https://justgiving.com/fundraising/carolbond70

PETER DENNIS OLIVER: Passed away on Tuesday 23rd March 2021 at Colchester General Hospital, aged 68 years. Much loved Father of Leigh, Terry, Carl and Gareth and adored Grandad to Grace, Jenson, Teddy, Alfie and Lola-Rose. A private service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Thursday 29th April 2021, at 12:30 p.m. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.