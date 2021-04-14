A three-vehicle crash is blocking part of the A12 near Colchester.
The northbound carriageway is blocked just before junction 29, the Ardleigh Crown and A120 interchange, this afternoon.
A crash has taken place involving three vehicles.
Traffic is currently stationary in the area.
Read more:
- Loungers reveals opening hours for its new Colchester restaurant
- Old Colchester County Court building set to become HMO and flats
- Woman rescued from top of Colchester car park amid welfare concerns
Drivers are advised to avoid the section of road if at all possible.
A12 Northboud - BLOCKED just before J29 (Ardleigh Crown/A120) following an accident involving three vehicles. Traffic is stationary.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) April 14, 2021
More to follow.
Stay up to date with traffic and travel news across Essex by joining our Facebook group. Click here to sign up.