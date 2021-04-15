DISGUSTING messages were scratched into cars in what police are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Essex Police received reports a dark grey Mercedes E Class and a blue BMW M2 had been damaged in St Osyth Road, Clacton.

The victims had found insulting and offensive words had been physically scored into the two vehicles.

The attack, which occurred overnight between April 6 and 7, is being considered to have been a racist hate crime.

Andy Wood, Essex County Councillor for North Essex, has condemned those responsible for the very personal attack.

“I am absolutely disgusted that something like this would happen in Clacton and in my ward,” he said,

“Anything to do with racism is horrendous and really makes me unhappy, and clearly those who have done this are horrible and appalling people.

“This is not right at all and needs to be stamped out.”

According to statistics published by Essex Police, there were 3,970 hate incidents reported in 2020 across the country - the highest recorded number since at least 2016.

Shockingly, 2602 of these crimes were considered to be racially-motivated, while 520 of them were targeted at people with disabilities.

Last year pupils studying at schools in Essex were excluded on more than 150 different occasions for racist bulling.

Essex Police officers are now appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident in Clacton to contact them.

A spokesman for the force said: “Cars were damaged in what we’re treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.

“Offensive messages were also scratched into one of the vehicles. We are treating the incident as targeted.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/61329/21.

