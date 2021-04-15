SHOCKING footage has captured the chilling moment an arsonist started a fire in a front garden before a have-a-go hero rushed to put it out.

Crews from the Essex Fire Service were called to Jaywick several times between 10pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday.

During that period firefighters extinguished vehicle fires in Bentley Avenue, Alvis Avenue and Hillman Avenue and put out a blaze which started in Riley Avenue.

All of the fires have since been ruled as arson and Essex Police are investigating the fire-starting rampage.

CCTV footage seen by the Gazette has now shown a further property, in Essex Avenue, Jaywick, was also targeted during the same evening.

The video captured the moment a hooded figure set light to a pile of rubbish and wood in a resident’s front garden before casually walking away.

Within seconds of the hooligan hastily exiting the shot, in which two other people are also seen leaving the scene, the waste bursts into flames.

Pensioner Phil Trestain, 67, of Essex Avenue, spotted the raging fire and jumped into action, pausing his Netflix movie to put out the blaze.

He said: “I was having a nice quiet night in with my wife watching a film, and then all of a sudden I looked outside, and I could see flames rising and then it went whoosh.

“I went out there and it was completely ablaze, so I just got buckets and jugs of water and poured them over it to try and put it out.

“It would have taken out all three houses if I had not have seen it, but I had to do something because the firefighters were busy with all the other fires that night.

“The people who did this are scum and vermin, and it was just pure hooliganism for nothing other than their own enjoyment.”

Abby Kemp, who also lives in Essex Avenue, has since published the CCTV and has sent a warning to those responsible for starting the fires.

“When I saw the footage back, I just thought whoever those people are need to look at what could have potentially happened,” she added.

“It all could have been much worse.”

“There were nine fires that we know of that night, but only four or so have been reported”Our neighbours asked us to share the footage so whoever started the fires knows we are keeping an eye out.”

Essex Police were contacted but had not responded by the time of going to press.