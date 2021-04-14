A SECTION of a village road is scheduled to be closed for an entire day while engineers from a telecommunications company carry out works.
Rectory Road, in St Osyth, will be shut on April 28 from roughly 400-metres south-west of its junction with Honey Pot Lane for a distance of 275-metres.
The closure is due to be in place while underground works are undertaken by Openreach, which maintains broadband and telephone network connections.
During this period pedestrians and emergency services will still be able to access Rectory Road, but alternative routes will be available for drivers.
Drivers will instead be able to use Newhouse Farm Road, Heath Road, High Birch Road, Bentley Road and Clacton Road to complete their journeys.
To find out more information visit essexhighways.org.