AN adorable kitten who “loves being silly” has finally found her forever home after being cared for by an animal charity.
Socks, who is just five-months-old, has been staying at the National Animal Welfare Trust, in The Street, Little Clacton.
When she first arrived at the site the frightened feline was scared and worried by her new surroundings, but she has since come out of her shell.
Following an online appeal, Socks, who has been “wowing” everyone with her cuddly nature, has now found a new family to take care of her.
To find out more about the National Animal Welfare Trust visit nawt.org.uk.