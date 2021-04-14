A HISTORIC seaside attraction was illuminated in orange lights to raise awareness of an aggressive disease and inspiring young girl.
Clacton Pier lit up orange last night to highlight the devastating impact of acute myeloid leukaemia.
The rare and unrelenting form of cancer kills more than 2,500 people every year in the UK, according to figures published by Cancer Research UK.
The coastal landmark also changed colour in support of brave eight-month-old Azaylia Diamond Cain, daughter of former professional footballer Ashely Cain and Safiyya Vorajee.
Tumours have been discovered in her vital organs and she was given two days to live, but she is still battling 13 days later.
A spokesman for Clacton Pier said: “All our thoughts go out to Azaylia and her family.”