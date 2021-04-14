SLOWLY but surely, life is returning to normal.

This week's easing of lockdown restrictions means we're finally free to do certain things again.

Whether it's spending quality time with loved ones, a cool pint in a pub garden, a trip to your favourite shop or even a much-needed haircut, at last we're in a position to do some of the things we've missed the most.

What were you most looking forward to and what have you enjoyed being able to do again this week?

We'd love to hear from you via the link at the bottom of this page.

If you have a picture to go with your words, perhaps with family and friends, feel free to attach it and we'll do our best to feature you in our papers and online.

Given this week's restrictions, we're also keen to give businesses and pubs a much-needed boost.

Drop us a line by heading HERE.

Tell us what makes your business or pub special and how you have coped during the pandemic.

We'll do our best to feature you in our Trader of the Week and Pub of the Week features.