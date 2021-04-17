TWO Essex businesses have made it onto a league table ranking Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing profits.

The Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100 league table looks at companies with the fastest-growing profits over their last three years.

Ground Control, based in Billericay, ranked in at 87th on the list.

The outdoor services provider saw profits grown 39 per cent.

Witham based Simarco also claimed a spot in the list finishing 100th with a 33 per cent growth in profits.

Nineteen companies headquartered in the Southeast have won places on the league table, including 11 new entrants.

Previous companies ranked in the league table included Dyson, which featured in 2000.

The Profit Track 100 league table is sponsored by BDO, Santander and UBS Wealth Management, and is compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

Stuart Lisle, tax partner at BDO, said: “These ambitious, entrepreneurially-spirited businesses punch well above their weight and are vital for the UK economy; they invest and this investment also creates jobs.

"As the vaccine programme continues to be rolled out and lockdown restrictions are eased, high-growth businesses like these must have adequate support.

"We are pleased to see the range of business support measures in this year’s Budget.

"Developing and strengthening our innovation-focused economy is crucial and these businesses will play a key role in the UK’s wider economic recovery post-pandemic.”

