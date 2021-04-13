A SNOOZING seal who found its way onto land before basking in the afternoon sun and falling asleep was rescued by experts.

Volunteers from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue were called to a section of beach near Walton Pier at 1pm on Monday.

Seasiders and day-trippers had reported spotting a seemingly stranded seal one of the area’s concrete breakwaters.

Upon arrival marine mammal medic, Barry Scott, 39, approached the adorable water animal with caution, but soon realised it was far from bothered by his presence.

He said: “When I got there it looked in good health, looked a good weight for its size, and did not look skinny, but it did have some marks where it had dragged itself.

“Ideally, it would have been left to rest but unfortunately it had gone all the way up the ramp and was about five-feet from the main promenade and a very busy spot.

“It was decided for its safety and the safety of others we would move it. Luckily when I grabbed it, it was fast asleep, so it was easier than normal for a seal of its size.”

The sleepy seal was then taken by Mr Scott’s colleague to a quiet and secure location where it will now be monitored until hopefully being returned to the water.

Mr Scott added: “If the seals are forced back to sea when they are tired it can be an issue.

“So, we put it somewhere quiet to continue its rest and my colleague is monitoring it as it has not gone back in yet.

“They can stay on land for a long time, but we want to keep an eye on it in case any signs of illness develop, and we need to take further action.

“Thank you to everyone who saw the seal today and gave it space.”

