TWO people had to be transported to hospital following a nasty crash in a village which is believed to have occurred on a crossroads.
Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called to an emergency incident in Spring Road, St Osyth shortly before 9.30pm on April 12.
An ambulance and a rapid response car attended the scene, and two patients were transported to Colchester General Hospital for further care.
According to eyewitnesses the smash involved two cars and the road had to be closed for several hours as a result.
Essex Police has been contacted for comment.