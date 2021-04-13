A CAR left the road before coming to an abrupt stop in the middle of a town centre in what has been described as an “emergency incident”.
Essex Police officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Station Road, Clacton, at 11am on April 9.
Once at the scene they found a silver Ford Focus which had stopped half-way on what is affectionately known as Christmas Tree Island, opposite McDonald’s.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “I can confirm we responded to an emergency call regarding an incident on Station Road, Clacton.
“One ambulance attended the scene. We did not transport any patients to hospital.”
Essex Police has been contacted for comment.
PICTURE: Counter Crime Partnership