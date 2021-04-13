TELEVISION presenters and film crews enjoyed a day at a historic seaside attraction as they filmed an episode for a long-running antiques series.

Experts Catherine Southon and Serhat Ahmet visited Clacton Pier to film scenes for the forthcoming 22nd series of BBC show Antiques Road Trip.

The stars crashed into each other on the dodgems and scoffed candy floss as they strolled along the decking of the iconic coastal landmark.

The pair spent about six hours on the site, during which production crew members followed them around with cameras to capture their light-hearted antics.

Catherine, who was a student at the University of Essex, had previously visited the pier while studying, so her return was particularly nostalgic.

“It has certainly changed a great deal since I was last here and it looks a really fun place,” she said. “I will have to come back with my children.”

The programme follows pairs of experts as they head off across the country trying to find hidden gems which will make them a profit at auction.

As a result of the coronavirus restrictions, however, the teams are currently unable to attend the auction and so instead find a venue from which to follow it on their iPads.

For this episode, due to air in September, Catherine and London-based antiques dealer Serhat sat in dodgem cars as they watched their items go under the hammer.

Billy Ball, Clacton Pier’s managing director, said: “We got a call about a week before to ask if they could use us as a venue and we were more than happy to host them.”

Catherine and Serhat’s visit came just before the pier reopened to visitors for the first time since December following the latest easing of lockdown restrictions.

The venue’s outdoor attractions are now open while the indoor elements of the site are set to open on May 17, provided there are no changes to the roadmap.

Fishing has also returned to the end of the pier and the Boardwalk Bar and Grill is providing service to customers at its outside seating area.

Mr Ball added all the necessary cleaning and hygiene measures have been put in place for re-opening, along with social distancing.

“It has been more than three months since we have had customers on the Pier and it is great to be welcoming them back,” he said.

“We want the fun to return in a safe environment and the attraction has been like a ghost ship without families. We understand why that had to be, but we are relieved to be operating again.”