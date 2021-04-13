A PERFORMING arts group impacted by the coronavirus pandemic has been given another major boost after receiving thousands of pounds in funding.

The Frinton Summer Theatre, based at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue, is considered the longest-running summer repertory theatre in the UK.

The theatre puts on seven plays in seven weeks throughout July and August and in recent years it has hosted a musical in a big tent on Frinton Greensward.

Last year the theatre was due to celebrate its 80th season but was forced to suspend any planned productions because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The financial impact of the cancelled performances was mitigated slightly when the group was given £68,000 from the Government’s Cultural Recovery Fund.

Trustees from the Frinton Summer Theatre Charity have now received a further grant of £88,000 from the money pot, designed to help venues withstand the virus’ impact.

Richard Max, chairman of the charity’s board of trustees said: “We are immensely grateful for this funding which will help us bring theatre back to Frinton this summer.

“Our artistic director Clive Brill and his team are working on our summer programme and we will announce our plans in the next couple of weeks.

“But we are already planning a Spring Cabaret in May, subject to the Government roadmap dates and we hope to bring some Frinton favourites back to the stage.”

In addition to the financial windfall, which has been awarded to the theatre by the Arts Council, Mr Max says trustees are also thankful for the public’s continued support.

“We are encouraged that after months of uncertainty, we and other arts organisations are receiving a much-needed helping hand to transition back to normal,” he added.

“We are grateful too for all the support we have received from the local community.”

To find out more about the Frinton Summer Theatre visit frintonsummertheatre.org

.