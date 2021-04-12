THE installation of a big wheel which will give seasiders the ability to marvel at Tendring’s stunning coastline from above is finally underway.

Last November Clacton Pavilion bosses were given the go-ahead by Tendring Council to install a large observation wheel in Marine Parade West.

The idea came about after Pavilion owner Billy Peak decided he wanted to mark the resort’s 150th anniversary, which is being celebrated throughout this summer.

Since then the tourist attraction, measuring 30-metres-high and 20-metres-wide and dubbed the Clacton Anniversary Wheel, has been under construction.

After months of anticipation and delayed deliveries, the giant wheel is now finally being assembled on the seafront, which Mr Peak is thrilled about.

He said: “We’re delighted the wheel has now arrived.

“As we unloaded the framework we realised how exciting a summer this will be as we follow the roadmap out of lockdown and welcome with open arms all the locals and tourists we’ve so missed in the last year.

“150 Years of Clacton was always going to be a very special summer and I’m so pleased we’ll still be able to continue with the all the surprises and celebrations we had planned.”

The wheel will feature 24 gondolas, many of which will have wheelchair access, and will be able to hold a total of 144 guests at any one time.

Guests will also be able to enjoy afternoon teas as they slowly rotate and take in the seafront views from an advantageous viewpoint.

In addition to boosting tourism in the area, it is also believed the arrival of the new ‘ride’ will result in 10 new jobs being created in the town.

Neil Stock OBE, leader of Tendring Council, said giving the Pavilion the go-ahead to install the day-tripper-attracting wheel was somewhat of a no-brainer for the authority.

“As part of our Back to Business agenda we want to support all of our local firms to be the best they can be,” he added.

“Wherever we can, we will support innovative and exciting projects which aim to boost our economy.

“The leisure and tourism sector is no exception to this, and I am delighted to see Clacton Pavilion investing in this wheel as a way of attracting people to our Essex Sunshine Coast.”

To pre-book a ride on the Clacton Anniversary Wheel call Clacton Pavilion on 01255 224 993.