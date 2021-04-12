Hundreds of eager shoppers have been queuing outside Primark this morning as the shop reopened for the first time in months.
Around 600 people are currently in the que for Primark, in Red Lion Walk, Colchester.
As part of the governments roadmap out of lockdown, all non-essential shops and retailers can open from today (April 12).
Gyms, hairdressers, nail salons, public buildings and outdoor attractions can also reopen.
Both pubs and restaurants are allowed to reopen and serve food and alcohol in an outdoor setting.
Unlike previous restrictions in December, there will be no need for customers to order a substantial meal and no curfew.
Read more:
Manager of Red Lion Walk, Martin Leatherdale said it had been a "safe and steady" start to the day.
He said: "Footfall suggests a safe and steady start to the day.
“It has been a great start to the morning. The sun is shining, the centre is sparkling.
“With 600 people in the queue for Primark, but overall a very calm start to the day and it promises to be an exciting one with the secret garden launching at 12.”
Follow our live blog here.
Here is the full list of all the candidates standing in Lexden and Braiswick:
* Denotes sitting councillor
Lexden and Braiswick
Roger Bamforth, Green
Sandra Culham, Lib bDem
Luke Hayes, Lab
Martin Leatherdale, Con
Kayleigh Rippinggale-Shaw, Lab
Dennis Willetts, Con*