ORGANISERS of a car boot sale have announced it will be returning with an extra event.
Horsley Cross’ sale will run every Friday from April 16.
To celebrate reopening, organisers have said a special sale will run on Monday, April 12, free of charge for all sellers.
Gates will open at 6.30am but visitors have been warned queuing will not be allowed.
You can find the sale on New Flat Field, Clacton Road, CO11 2NU.