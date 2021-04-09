A DRIVER was caught out high tides during a visit to Brightlingsea.
Essex Police's Clacton Community Policing team spotted the vehicle by the foot ferry dock in the coastal town.
The driver had obviously parked their vehicle without checking the incoming tide times, which left it swept up in a inches of water.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: "Clacton Community Policing Team have been conducting foot patrols in Brightlingsea, officers were engaging with residents and local business owners.
"Whilst walking around the seafront areas officers could see a motorist had been caught out by the incoming tide.
"You can find more information on the tidal flow on www.tendringdc.gov.uk."