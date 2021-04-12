OVERFLOWING dog poo bins have left residents at loggerheads over who is responsible for clearing up the mess.

Red and black bins for mess made by pet pooches are positioned either side of an area of greenery between Rochford Way and Clays Road, Walton.

Images taken by a disgruntled resident show piles of bagged up dog faeces positioned at the foot of the crammed-full bins.

The sight of the two smelly eyesores has resulted in some residents calling on Tendring Council to do more to prevent the bins from overflowing.

Other people, however, have backed the authority and lambasted those who leave their dog’s mess next to an already packed bin instead of taking it with them.

Mental health campaigner Dean Smith, 37, from Walton, has called on residents to be more responsible.

Worries - Dean Smith, from Walton, says Tendring Council should not be blamed for people dumping their dog poo

He said: “It is not the council which puts the rubbish in the bins, it is the dogwalkers, so why do they not take their mess home?

“I know that is not ideal, but common sense here would be to take your own mess, especially with all the real troubles our council is facing.”

“Until communities can get over this level of conflict and moaning all the time, I see it as the community’s fault, not the council’s.

“We all have a responsibility and this type of negativity all the time is just sad to see, it really is a real shame to see people moaning again.”

Another resident from Walton believes the issue could be resolved if Tendring Council workers were to empty the bins more often.

She said: “People do need to be responsible, I get that, but the waste has to go somewhere, we would not have this issue if the council emptied them regularly.

“More people have dogs around here now because of the lockdowns so I have tried to call the council three times asking them to do something about the dog poo bins.”

“I still have not had a call back and I am disgusted because they are putting our council tax up but where are the services for that increase?

“If they do not want to empty them more regularly then they need to install more bins.

“I do not want to live in an area where dog poo bags are blowing all over the place and when the hotter weather comes it will become a health issue.”

A Tendring Council spokesman added: “Our contractors Veolia empty these bins three days a week with today’s (Wednesday) collection taken place.

“A sudden surge in demand over the bank holidays or misuse can cause the bins to become full quickly.

“In these circumstances we ask the public to dispose the waste using other dog poo bins where available and to report the issue too us as quickly as possible via our website’s Report IT form.”