During his lifetime Prince Philip made many visits to Essex.

Here we have looked back at some of the occasions he visited the county.

Buckingham Palace announced Philip’s death just after midday issuing a statement that spoke about how the royal family joined with people across the globe “mourning his loss”.

The Palace said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

18195-c queen .The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visit Colchester Town Hall 1958.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

06/05/2014 PIC BY MAXINE CLARKE.The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh will attend a Service at Chelmsford Cathedral, to celebrate centenary of the Diocese. PIC-.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The announcement of Philip’s death reflected tradition and modern times with the statement tweeted on the royal family account and also a framed notice attached to the railings of Buckingham Palace for a short period.

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh chats to some of the girls who work at the Carreras Tobacco Factory at Basildon in Essex during his visit to the premises..

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of the first national figures to pay tribute to the duke – longest-serving consort in British history.

Prince Philip visits £1.5bn south Essex superport

Speaking from a podium in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: “He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable.

Headed to the seafront - large crowds flocked to Southend when the Queen and Prince Philip paid a visit in March 1999

“With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.

Welcome - crowds gathered as the Queen and Prince Philip were driven through Harwich.

“We remember the duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen.

11487-1 sa wk44 eg,hms Duke takes a walk on Harwich sea front.

“Not just as her consort, by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her ‘strength and stay’, of more than 70 years.

39332-3 Queen nb.wk48 Thurs EG ECS and ROTA..HRH The Queen, during her visit to Essex University..

“And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.

39332-25 Queen nb.wk48 Thurs EG ECS and ROTA. HRH The Queen, during her visit to Essex University.

“Because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and, in recent years, great-grandfather.”

43994-9 trinity tw Chief Exec.of Trinity House Jeremy De Halpert left,introduces Duke of Edinburgh to guests of honour, on arrival at opening of the new Trinity House building,at Harwich,by Duke of Edinburgh,Wednesday. (wk 29 weds)Also HMS

Tributes also flooded in from around the world, including from the Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, Irish premier Micheal Martin, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

The day the Queen strolled along the Golden Mile

European royal families remembered Philip as a “great friend” who “never ceased to leave an unforgettable impression”, with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden hailing the duke as “an inspiration to us all”.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said Philip was an “outstanding example of Christian service”, adding: “On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life. He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special.”

43994-20 trinity tw Chief Exec.of Trinity House Jeremy De Halpert,right, chats with Duke of Edinburgh on way to board boat to leave Harwich. Opening of the new Trinity House building,at Harwich,by Duke of Edinburgh,Wednesday. (wk 29 weds)Also HMS

Members of the public have also started placing floral tributes at the front gates of Buckingham Palace and outside Windsor Castle.

43994-22 trinity tw Duke of Edinburgh walks from Trinity HOuse HQ to the boat at Halfpenny Pier. Opening of the new Trinity House building,at Harwich,by Duke of Edinburgh,Wednesday. (wk 29 weds)Also HMS

The Cabinet will meet at 5pm to pay tribute to the duke and Parliament will be recalled from its Easter recess on Monday, a day earlier than its scheduled return.