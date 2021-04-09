TOWN favourite events have been boosted by grants as Harwich looks forward to a more promising calendar this year.

It comes after Harwich Town Council’s Finance and General Purpose Committee met on Tuesday evening.

Harwich’s International Shanty Festival, which has been given the green light for October this year, was awarded £2,550 as it makes its long-awaited return having been cancelled in 2020.

Popular floral event Harwich in Bloom was granted £3,000 which will be a boost for all who enjoy the stunning work of florists spread across the town.

While Harwich Kindertransport Memorial Project was awarded £1,000 to help keep up the important work of commemorating the town’s crucial role in caring for the evacuated children during World War II.

The Kindertransport Memorial Project will be given a cash boost

Chairman of the committee, Pam Morrison, explained the importance of the money awarded.

She said: "We have a long history of supporting Harwich in Bloom and the wonderful Shanty Festival and it will be even more important this year as we seek a return to some sort of normality and try to put a smile on everyone's faces again.

Harwich's role in the Kindertransport is something we should be very proud of and Harwich Town Council is delighted to be part of this fantastic project."