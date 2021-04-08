A NEW website detailing business support services available to Tendring firms is now live.

It comes as part of a new partnership between Colbea and Tendring 4 Growth, under the umbrella of Tendring Council.

Start-up and early-stage businesses in the area are being offered expert business information, advice, and guidance alongside training programmes.

Colbea, a business enterprise support provider which has offered advice in Colchester for almost 40 years, will be running the sessions.

The new website gives further details on business advice and how to book fully-funded sessions, training courses, helpful leaflets and useful websites.

Up to three sessions with an accredited business advisor will be available fully-funded, with advice covering a range of key issues including planning, finance, marketing and where to go for further help.

Business training sessions will also be made available to Tendring residents on a wide range of business-related topics.

A range of short masterclasses, day-long workshops and longer training programmes will be offered for those looking to start or grow their business.

Tom Gardiner, head of economic growth at Tendring Council, said: “Tendring 4 Growth is at the heart of our corporate plan, as we look to get the area back to business post-pandemic.

“So whether you’re looking to start a new business, or if you want to improve productivity in order to grow your existing business, please make the most of this free service to help you realise your ambitions.”

To find out more or book your business advice sessions visit Colbea’s website.